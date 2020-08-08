Crews save dog from marsh in Kalamazoo

Crews rescuing a dog from the Kleinstuck Preserve on Aug. 8, 2020. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews saved a dog stuck in the middle of a marsh Saturday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the Kleinstuck Preserve on Stearns Avenue in Kalamazoo.

When crews arrived, they could hear the dog barking. A rescue boat was called because the marsh is bordered by an approximate 30-foot expanse of water that was more than five feet deep in some places, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

At first, the dog was not found after an hour of searching because it stopped barking. But just before they were going to leave, an officer heard the dog bark again, police say.

The rescue team went out again to a different area of the marsh in waders and found the dog, police say.

Officers say it appears the dog is healthy. Kalamazoo County animal control will work on identifying the dog’s owner.