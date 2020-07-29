Crews investigate suspicious fire at old BC factory

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire at an abandoned factory in Battle Creek.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at the old American Stamping Factory on E. Burnham St., between Fonda and South avenues.

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, flames could be seen from the second floor on the east end of the building.

Crews say the blaze was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The department says it has not determined the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCFD at 269.966.3519.

