Crews battle fire at the Red Rood Inn in Kalamazoo on Oct. 23, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are at a scene of a fire at a hotel in Kalamazoo.

The blaze was reported around 10 p.m. Friday at the Red Roof Inn on Cork Street near S Sprinkle Road.

Crews worked to evacuate the building.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or what caused the blaze.

