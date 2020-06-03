Fire destroys apts, damages house in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire destroyed an apartment building and then spread to a neighboring house in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.

The fire broke out late Tuesday night on W. North Street between Woodward and Staples avenues. At least six firetrucks responded.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The North Street fire is only a few blocks from where another fire broke out at a vacant building early Tuesday on Paterson Street between Douglas and Staples avenues. That fire was labeled suspicious. It is too early to draw a connection between the fires.