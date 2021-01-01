Crashes mount as storm ices I-94 corridor near Kalamazoo

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of westbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed as authorities respond to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the highway’s westbound lanes are closed after exit 78 for Portage Road in Portage in connection to an earlier crash.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if anyone was injured.

Westbound I-94 previously closed for a crash at mile marker 67 just after the 9th Street exit in Texas Township, just west of Kalamazoo. The crash happened around 1 p.m. and the highwayreopened about 20 minutes later, according to a tweet from MDOT.

Another crash about 10 miles away in Portage closed the right two lanes of westbound I-94 at the Westnedge Avenue exit.

The crashes happened within minutes of each other as a winter storm packing freezing rain moved over the I-94 corridor, icing roadways and surfaces.

“If you don’t have to travel, stay put and wait it out. Tomorrow will be a nicer day,” the National Weather Service for Grand Rapids tweeted.

In Kent County, road crews took advantage of dry conditions and less traffic, pretreating main roadways with a sand/salt mixture before the storm arrived.

The Kent County Road Commission is also asking drivers to stay home if they can.

West Michigan remains under a Winter Weather Advisory through early Saturday.