Crash leaves one dead in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after an early morning crash.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office says they were called to the area of Sprinkle Road north of Wynn Road just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies say a vehicle was driving southbound of Sprinkle Road, drifted across northbound lanes, went through a fence and struck a concrete pillar. When police arrived, they say the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver of the car died, and a female passenger was taken to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle had only two people inside.