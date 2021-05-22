Crash leaves one dead in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo county sheriff's office_99405

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after an early morning crash.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office says they were called to the area of Sprinkle Road north of Wynn Road just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies say a vehicle was driving southbound of Sprinkle Road, drifted across northbound lanes, went through a fence and struck a concrete pillar. When police arrived, they say the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver of the car died, and a female passenger was taken to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle had only two people inside.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links