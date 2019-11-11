Crash knocks out power in Kalamazoo County

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 1,800 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Kalamazoo County after a car struck a utility pole Monday morning.
According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outage happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday and affected 1,798.
The utility company estimates that power will be restored to the affected customers around 9:45 a.m. Monday.
Consumers Energy told News 8 that the power outage was caused by a car that struck a utility pole near the intersection of Gull Road and 26th Street in Comstock Township.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.