Crash knocks out power in Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

A power outage in Comstock Township Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 as seen on the Consumers Energy outage map.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 1,800 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Kalamazoo County after a car struck a utility pole Monday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outage happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday and affected 1,798.

The utility company estimates that power will be restored to the affected customers around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Consumers Energy told News 8 that the power outage was caused by a car that struck a utility pole near the intersection of Gull Road and 26th Street in Comstock Township.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

