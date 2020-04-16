Car crash damages pole in Kalamazoo, closes road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A utility pole was damaged after a single-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Riverside Drive.

Authorities have closed Riverside Drive between Gull Road and E. Paterson Street as crews work to repair the pole and clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, less than 20 customers are without power. The utility company estimates power will be back on around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

KDPS told News 8 that there are no reports of injuries.

The single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.