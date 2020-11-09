Court document: Murder suspect admitted shaking, slamming baby

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man apparently admitted to shaking his son and then slamming him down before the baby died, records filed with the Calhoun County court show.

Kyle Kregling, 29, was charged last week with murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of his 8-month-old son Chris.

Emergency responders were called to Kregling’s home on W. Territorial Road in Battle Creek on Nov. 2, where they found Chris unresponsive with a fresh bruise on his forehead. The baby was rushed to the hospital with a brain injury and died two days later.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in court Friday, Battle Creek police say Kregling initially told them Chris fell off of a bed and soon stopped breathing. He said he called his girlfriend and then 911.

In a later interview with detectives, the affidavit continues, Kregling admitted he dropped Chris and the baby hit a bedframe and then the floor. Kregling allegedly told the detectives he was frustrated that Chris was crying, at which point he started shaking Chris. Chris kept crying, so Kregling said he “slammed Chris to the ground onto the edge of a thin pillow,” affidavit reads in part.

At that point, Chris stopped responding. Kregling said he pinched and bit Chris on the rear in an attempt to get him to respond but he didn’t. Kregling then called 911.

The affidavit says that during the interview, Kregling used a notepad to show how he shook and slammed Chris.

Kregling was initially charged with child abuse. The charges against him were strengthened after Chris’ Nov. 4 death and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.