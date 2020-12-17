Court docs: Suspect admitted murder to three people

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman whose body was found in a Richland-area lake had been shot and run over with a car, the suspect in the murder allegedly confessed to someone.

Amber Walker’s body was found shortly after noon Monday in the shallows of Three Lakes off of 35th Street near EF Avenue southeast of Richland.

A court document filed by investigators says the man who came upon the remains had pulled over to relieve himself.

A medical examiner ruled Walker’s death was a homicide, saying she had been shot, attacked with a knife and suffered blunt force trauma.

The court document says suspect Chad White was “distraught” when he returned around 3 p.m. Monday to the Galesburg home where he was staying with his girlfriend. He allegedly told her he had “caught a body” and had her wash the victim’s clothes and his own shorts, which were wet.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, the court document continues, White also told a second witness that he had “killed a (expletive),” saying he had shot her three times and then run her over. He also asked the witness whether fingerprints could be recovered from a body if it had been in the water. He went on to tell the witness that he lost his slippers in the lake; investigators say they found those slippers near the body. White also allegedly took the witness to the place where had left Walker’s body.

White also allegedly told a friend that he had “murdered a female” and needed to lay low.

White was arrested around 8 p.m. Monday at the friend’s apartment in Plainwell. Also in that apartment, police found the gun believed to have been used in the murder, which had been stolen out of Galesburg.

White was charged Wednesday with homicide and felony firearm. He is being held at the county jail without bond.

While Walker, 28, was also from the Galesburg area, it’s unclear how she and White knew one another.