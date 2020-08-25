Court docs: Kzoo pastor paid children for sex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Court documents filed Tuesday show how police say a well-known pastor and his wife used their positions with Kalamazoo Public Schools and a Kalamazoo church to coerce and pay four teenage boys for sex.

The probable cause document, submitted by Michigan State Police, lays out the 11 felony charges against Rev. Strickjavvar “Strick” Strickland of Second Baptist Church, including trafficking children for sex, child sex abuse and criminal sexual conduct. Investigators became involved in 2018 when two of the alleged victims and the father of another alleged victim contacted authorities to report the crimes.

The alleged incidents all happened in Kalamazoo County between 2015 and 2018 with the teens, who were between the ages of 15 to 17 at the time.

State police say Strickland paid the teen boys $100 to $200 to have sex with his wife or paid them to send him nude photos. Two of the four alleged victims were students at KPS’ Phoenix High School where Strickland’s wife, Jazmonique Strickland, worked.

One of the victims told investigators he was given a car and in exchange, he allowed Strick Strickland to perform oral sex on him.

It’s also alleged in the documents that the pastor engaged in similar behavior years ago with his ex-wife while they lived in Mississippi.

Strick Strickland has not yet turned himself in. However, his attorney told News 8 on Monday that arrangements were being made for that to happen this week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Jazmonique Strickland had not been formally charged in any of the cases.

