Court docs: Bank robber spent cash at strip club

Surveillance photos from the robbery at Chase Bank on Michigan Avenue near Portage Street in Kalamazoo. (Feb. 12, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who faces a federal charge for robbing a bank in downtown Kalamazoo told investigators he spent some of the money at a strip club, court documents show.

Daniel Augustine Solis, 28, apparently admitted to robbing the Chase Bank branch on E. Michigan Avenue near Portage Street on the afternoon of Feb. 12, according to a criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent.

The complaint says the robber handed a teller a note demanding cash, put about $7,000 in his backpack and then took off. No one was hurt.

A Kalamazoo Township police officer who had previously spoken to Solis about an unrelated crime recognized him in a surveillance photo. Solis was arrested the day after the robbery.

Authorities say he confessed and told them he spent about $2,000 of the stolen money at a Kalamazoo strip club called Angels.

In Solis’ home, the complaint says, investigators found the clothes he was wearing during the robbery and the notepad he used to write the note. They also found his getaway car in the garage.

Solis is expected back in court Feb. 20 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted of the federal bank robbery charge, he could spend up to 20 years in prison.