Court doc: Lakeside defendants put ‘significant’ weight on teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The probable cause statement associated with criminal charges in the homicide of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks better identifies the role two defendants played in the restraint that led to his death.

This week, Michael Mosley, Zachary Solis and Heather McLogan were arraigned on charges stemming from an April 29 wrongful restraint at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

Fredericks died May 1 at the hospital.

In citing the post-mortem report, which ruled Fredericks’ death a homicide last month, the probable cause statement from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said his death “was a direct result of the restraint, specifically the body weight upon his torso…”

The court document identifies Mosley as the staff member who “shoved” the 16-year-old onto the floor after he threw food in the cafeteria.

The two men then initiated a “supine restraint,” according to the filing.

“During this restraint, staff members Michael Mosley and Zachary Solis were seen placing a significant portion of their body weight on (Fredericks’) torso,” the probable cause said.

The men were among seven total staff members who participated in the restraint, according to the state investigation that led to revoking the facility’s license in June 2020.

The state found three of those seven staff members involved in holding Fredericks down weighed a collective 825 pounds.

The document also notes using body weight on someone’s torso during a restraint is prohibited and said all three defendants received training on policies prior to the incident.

In total, 10 people were fired by Lakeside.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting previously said it’s possible there will be additional charges related to Fredericks’ death.