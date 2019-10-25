County announces new transitional housing for veterans in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Public Housing Commission announced new transitional housing for veterans.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Kalamazoo County Administration Building Friday morning.

The Public Housing Commission is turning the old Keystone House, located on Stockbridge Avenue between Burdick and Bank streets in Kalamazoo, to transitional and emergency housing for veterans. The commission committed nearly $85,000 redevelop the site.

The chair of the Kalamazoo County Public Housing Commission said the transitional housing is necessary to end veteran homelessness.

“Homelessness for veterans should be rare. It should be brief. It should be one time. We owe them,” said Kalamazoo County Public Housing Chairman Dave Artley.

Renovations began earlier this month. The goal is to have a ribbon cutting early next year.