Costume change: Oberon gets a limited-edition look

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan-brewed beer that is synonymous with summer around the country has a new look.

Oberon has put on its summer outfit just in time for a heat wave in West Michigan.

Larry Bell, founder and president of Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo, said his creative team incorporated the colors of summer into the limited edition label — but don’t worry, it’s not losing its signature sunburst. The fresh look was inspired by this year’s mini-keg design.

Bell called it a “re-celebration” of Oberon heading into the second half of the summer.

He told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday that the beer industry has what it calls “seasonal creep.”

“Believe it or not, there are companies coming out with Oktoberfest right now and we kind of wanted to just kind of bring attention to the fact that, hey, guess what, it’s still summer. Especially if you’re in the north, July and August, this is when we really do it,” Bell said.

Just as the summer will end, so will the new look for Oberon. This is only a temporary look to finish out this summer season.