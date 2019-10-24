Closings & Delays
Consumers Credit Union returns overpayments after error

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Credit Union says it has returned payments that were accidentally withdrawn.

After News 8 heard from several customers who noticed multiple payments to their credit union loans, Consumers the Oct. 17 problem happened because its payment file was mistakenly posted twice. As a result, some payments were made twice.

Consumers said it caught the error right away and returned all the duplicate payments. Consumers promised to refund any fees charged by other institutions as a result of the mistake.

The credit union said anyone with problems should reach out to it directly.

