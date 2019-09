GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The second of two Kalamazoo-area people arrested for making child pornography area has been sentenced to federal prison.

Amaris Wyman, 32, of Comstock Township, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison.

Rachel Burrell, 30, of Portage, was sentenced in May to 15 years.

The two were arrested amid a child porn bust by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and charged with making and distributing child porn.