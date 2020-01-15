Community rallies against proposed Kzoo development

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds packed Kalamazoo City Hall Tuesday as the debate over protecting a nature preserve continues. The meeting is still taking place just after midnight Wednesday.

A large group who oppose the proposed development are concerned that pollution on other things may destroy the preserves.

The development is proposed to be built on the intersection of Stadium Drive and Drake Road, near Asylum Lake Preserve. The concerned group argues that it could be detrimental.

“I am here to strongly urge the commission to deny the rezoning of this land and to keep in place the Natural Feature Protection for Asylum Lake,” said Gabriel Jerome, who opposes the proposed development. “Any removal of the NFP would be a complete contradiction to the recently approved climate emergency resolution and a direct violation of our city’s commitment to protecting our natural resources.”

The developer, Haji Tehrani, who paid $2 million to put a car wash near the preserve, argued that there would not be a negative impact.

“Would it not be unethical that after such heavy investment we have made in your city, relying on your master plan, we would be denied the opportunity to develop the property as we were told we could,” Tehrani said.

The meeting room at city hall, which seats about 100 people, was filled with dozens of people Tuesday night. Neighbors sat around the room, on the floor and stood in the hallway.

The Kalamazoo Planning Commission is expected to decide during the meeting on rezoning the property to allow the owner to build the car wash business on the site.

The Kalamazoo City Commission meeting. (Jan. 14, 2020)

News 8 has a crew at the meeting and will continue to provide updates.