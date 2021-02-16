Community falls back from SW Michigan First after Chatfield hire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo city commissioner is calling on other organizations to withdrawal their support for Southwest Michigan First over the hiring of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield as CEO.

City Commissioner Erin Knott introduced the resolution Monday night. The city is withdrawing from the Council of 100 and will stop providing $10,000 in annual funding.

“The hiring of Lee Chatfield — who as the speaker of the House did everything in his power to stand in the way of amending the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act — it caused me to pause and to question whether or not Southwest Michigan First utilized a diversity, equity, inclusion lens when making this hiring decision,” Knott said.

In a 2019 interview with WKAR in Lansing, Chatfield said he opposed expanding the act to include sexual orientation and gender identity because he believed it would infringe upon religious freedom.

“This decision has been made — the hiring decision that is — and I’m not looking to change that,” Knott said. “I wanted Kalamazoo as a city, the city of Kalamazoo that is to be a leader, to withdraw its support as a Council of 100 member so that other institutions and business leaders could look to us and begin that conversation within their leadership circles.”

Some have also criticized the hiring of Chatfield for not having experience working for an economic development organization.

County Board Chair Tracy Hall says she has heard many constituents who have concerns.

“His values don’t seem to align with the values I know of in our community,” Knott said.

The county pays $75,000 a year to Southwest Michigan First for economic development services.

Commissioners are discussing the partnership at Tuesday night’s meeting.

A spokesperson for Southwest Michigan First said Chatfield was not available to speak with News 8 on camera Tuesday but released a statement.