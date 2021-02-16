Community falls back from SW Michigan First after Chatfield hire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo city commissioner is calling on other organizations to withdrawal their support for Southwest Michigan First over the hiring of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield as CEO.
City Commissioner Erin Knott introduced the resolution Monday night. The city is withdrawing from the Council of 100 and will stop providing $10,000 in annual funding.
“The hiring of Lee Chatfield — who as the speaker of the House did everything in his power to stand in the way of amending the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act — it caused me to pause and to question whether or not Southwest Michigan First utilized a diversity, equity, inclusion lens when making this hiring decision,” Knott said.
In a 2019 interview with WKAR in Lansing, Chatfield said he opposed expanding the act to include sexual orientation and gender identity because he believed it would infringe upon religious freedom.
“This decision has been made — the hiring decision that is — and I’m not looking to change that,” Knott said. “I wanted Kalamazoo as a city, the city of Kalamazoo that is to be a leader, to withdraw its support as a Council of 100 member so that other institutions and business leaders could look to us and begin that conversation within their leadership circles.”
Some have also criticized the hiring of Chatfield for not having experience working for an economic development organization.
County Board Chair Tracy Hall says she has heard many constituents who have concerns.
“His values don’t seem to align with the values I know of in our community,” Knott said.
The county pays $75,000 a year to Southwest Michigan First for economic development services.
Commissioners are discussing the partnership at Tuesday night’s meeting.
A spokesperson for Southwest Michigan First said Chatfield was not available to speak with News 8 on camera Tuesday but released a statement.
“Here at Southwest Michigan First, we believe in partnering with our local communities and supporting all businesses to ensure we have a vibrant economy. We strive to ensure that good paying jobs are available to everybody—free of employment discrimination. We uphold the values of diversity, inclusion and equality and aim to live up to them each and every day. Each person in our communities deserves equal treatment and protection under the law.
“Last evening, we heard the remarks made by several of the commissioners of the City of Kalamazoo. We wish to continue our partnership with them in the future, just as we have partnered with them in the past. But we understand that more work needs to be done to make that happen, and we are committed to doing so. Our team is devoted to listening, learning and working alongside partners as we seek to better our community and region. In order to have positive economic change in our region, we seek to have all voices and opinions be heard and provide everybody a seat at the table. Though saddened by some of the sentiment shared last evening, we will learn from it.
“Starting today, we have updated our official handbook at Southwest Michigan First to more clearly articulate that we prohibit discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation in our hiring process. Though it has always been a practice to treat one another with an equal amount of dignity and respect free of discrimination throughout our company’s existence, we are taking this important step today to make sure it is official. We have listened. We have heard. And now we are taking action.
“As this company continues to grow to help this region, we also hope to grow in our awareness of discrimination and do all we can to continue listening to people and our community leaders so that we may all contribute to a healthy and caring community. Discrimination will not be tolerated here at Southwest Michigan First. Growing our economy is a non-partisan issue that requires all of us to pull together with a unifying effort. And today, Southwest Michigan First is helping this cause by taking this important step.”Southwest Michigan First