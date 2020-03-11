Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Committee names new Calhoun County sheriff

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Posted: / Updated:
generic calhoun county sheriffs office_1520474622778.jpg.jpg

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff Appointment Committee announced the county’s new sheriff after an unanimous vote Wednesday.

Detective Steve Hinkley will serve as sheriff starting Saturday, April 18 through the remainder of the term.

Hinkley, who was the only applicant, has worked at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years under five sheriffs.

He will replace Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton who was named the new executive director of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association in January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 