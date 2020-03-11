Committee names new Calhoun County sheriff

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff Appointment Committee announced the county’s new sheriff after an unanimous vote Wednesday.

Detective Steve Hinkley will serve as sheriff starting Saturday, April 18 through the remainder of the term.

Hinkley, who was the only applicant, has worked at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years under five sheriffs.

He will replace Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton who was named the new executive director of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association in January.