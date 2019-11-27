Commissioners approve to rename Battle Creek airport

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek has renamed the W.K. Kellogg Airport.

The Battle Creek City Commission approved to rename the airport to the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field.

It comes after a strategic business plan completed in 2017 identified eight goals and several objectives to make sure the airport continued to be economic development tool for the city. One of those objects was to re-brand the airport with a new name and logo that included “Battle Creek,” according to the city.