Coming to Kzoo: Haymarket Plaza aims to attract food trucks, art

A rendering provided by Treystar gives a bird’s-eye view of Haymarket Plaza in downtown Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A project transforming a downtown Kalamazoo alley into a community event space has hit a milestone.

Developers say they’ve exceeded the $50,000 in community donations needed to pull off the Haymarket Plaza project. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is expected to provide $50,000 in matching grants toward the $125,000 project.

Treystar teamed up with Catalyst Development to renovate the former Ihling Alley between their respective development and building. The city of Kalamazoo is also helping with the project.

Named for the historic district where it’s located, Haymarket Plaza will host food trucks, entertainment and provide outdoor seating for dining. The plans call for decorative concrete, lighting and Landscape Forms furniture, as well as two projectors that will display art, announcements and entertainment on the northeast side of the Haymarket Building.

Developers say a snowmelt system has already been installed in the newly poured concrete, which runs near the north side of East Michigan Avenue, from Edwards Street to the Haymarket Building.

While the project hit some pandemic-related delays, developers expect Haymarket Plaza to be complete next year.