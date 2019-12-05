City reevaluating ‘road diet’ plan for Portage Road

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials say they are reevaluating a road diet plan for Portage Road.

The original plan called for reducing lanes on a major section of the road and adding bike lanes. The goal was to slow traffic and make the area safer for bicyclists and drivers.

Mary Beth Block, spokesperson for the city of Portage, tells News 8 the city has “taken a step back” from the plan “as it was first imagined.”

Block said the city will host a workshop on Feb. 10 where people will share their ideas about a project that will make Portage Road more accessible and safer.

The time and location of the workshop have not been determined as of Thursday.