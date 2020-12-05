Child run over, survives in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) —Michigan State Police Troopers were called to a report of a 2-year-old child being ran over in Branch County Friday afternoon.

State police arrived around 3 p.m. to a home in California Township where witnesses say an adult was moving a car forward when a child tripped and fell in front of the car. Police say the driver could not see the child when this happened and accidentally ran over the child.

The child was flown to Parkview Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.