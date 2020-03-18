Charges filed after 2007 rape kit tested

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater man who was already set to stand trial for sexual assault and has a previous conviction now faces additional charges after a 2007 rape kit was processed.

Brad Allen Risner, 28, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct during the commission of another felony, a kidnapping.

The attack allegedly happened in Calhoun County in 2007, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in a Wednesday release.

Authorities say Risner was a juvenile at the time and noted he was on also probation because he had already pleaded guilty to a 2006 sexual assault in Calhoun County. The law allows him to be charged as an adult because he was older than 15 when it happened.

The new charges came after an investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which works to process untested rape kits and prosecute the cases. Anyone with more information on Risner’s case can call Kalamazoo SAKI Investigator Mike Slancik at 269.303.8524.

Risner is also scheduled to stand trial for a charge of third-degree CSC in connection to a 2013 assault in Kalamazoo County. The rape kit in that case wasn’t tested until 2016.

He was arrested and arraigned on the new charges Thursday. His bond was set at $200,000.