Charges being dropped after signature arrest near BC

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges of resisting and obstructing will not be pursued against a Calhoun County man who was collecting signatures for a tenants’ rights organization in his apartment complex last week.

La-Ron Marshall told News 8 that he met with the Calhoun County sheriff and undersheriff Saturday, where they apologized to him. Calhoun County Prosecutors Office have also said they will not be pursuing charges in the case.

Marshall told News 8 on Wednesday he was collecting signatures with his two sons in the Wyndetree Townhomes in Springfield last week when someone called Calhoun County Central Dispatch to report a “suspicious person.”

Two Calhoun County deputies approached Marshall as he was talking to Kimbery Totzke and asked for identification. Totzke started recording on her Ring security camera and her cellphone. She posted the videos to YouTube on Sunday night.

The deputies told Marshall he was soliciting without a permit before they arrested him on resisting and obstructing charges for refusing to give them his identification.

Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley posted a video to Facebook Wednesday afternoon after being contacted by News 8. In the short video, he says the deputies may have been acting on ordinances in other communities that aren’t applicable in Springfield. He didn’t address Marshall’s story that he wasn’t soliciting but in fact collecting signatures.

The deputy that made the arrest remains on administrative leave while the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office completes an internal investigation.