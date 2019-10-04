Caught on camera: Patriotic Battle Creek-area boy

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan kid didn’t hesitate to honor his country, even when he was all alone.

A woman posted a photo online of the boy pausing for the national anthem at Harper Creek High School near Battle Creek. Elizabeth Miller’s photo shows the boy was apparently playing basketball by himself at the time.

“I don’t know who this kid is, but someone should be very proud of him,” Miller wrote on Facebook. “…The national anthem came on for a soccer game across the parking lot, this kid stopped playing and stood still. Nobody around to tell him to.”

Idk who this kid is, but someone should be very proud of him. Waiting on the girls to get done at practice and the… Posted by Elizabeth Miller on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

The photo has been shared a lot locally, including by the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, which praised the boy.