KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township police say a man who was wanted in a homicide case in Cass County was arrested Monday.

They say the man was found hiding inside a home on Henson Avenue near Gull Road where a search warrant was conducted.

Authorities say the suspect is 41 years old.

The suspect has been turned over the police in Cass County, authorities say.