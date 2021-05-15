Car hit by train in Pennfield Township

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, (WOOD) — Calhoun County Deputies were called to a train versus car crash Friday evening.

The crash happened on McAllister Rdr near Clarence Blvd at around 8:39 p.m. where a 57-year-old-man from Battle Creek was stopped at the railroad crossing as the crossing gates went down.

Ther driver did not see the oncoming Amtrak Train, went around the crossing gate and the back of his car was hit as the train churned through the railroad crossing.

No one was injured in the collision, but the train and its passengers were delayed for about an hour during the investigation.

