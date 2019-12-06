Car found at bottom of Morrow Lake to be recycled

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County authorities say they have hit a dead end on finding out how a sunken car ended up in Morrow Lake.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 Friday that the Chevrolet Impala was reported stolen to the department in 1974. Without any more records to go on, the car is being sent to be recycled.

Morrow Lake in Comstock Township is being lowered so repairs can be made to Morrow Dam. As the water was drained away, the car was revealed Nov. 26 mostly submerged in the muddy lakebed. Crews pulled it out Monday.

Authorities didn’t find anything suspicious inside.