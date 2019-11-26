Sunken car revealed as Morrow Lake lowered

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An old car was discovered mostly sunk into the lake bed of Morrow Lake east of Kalamazoo.

No one knows how the car, a Chevrolet Impala believed to be from the 1960s, ended up in the water.

It was revealed in the last few days as water was drained from the Comstock Township lake, which is being lowered so repairs can be made to Morrow Dam. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office learned about it Tuesday morning.

“We want to ID the vehicle and make sure there is no foul play or human remains inside,” Undersheriff James VanDyken said.

Only the top of the car is visible; the rest of it is submerged in mud. It’s believed to have been there for decades.

A car was found mostly sunk into the lake bed at Morrow Lake in Comstock Township on Nov. 26, 2019.

A car was found mostly sunk into the lake bed at Morrow Lake in Comstock Township on Nov. 26, 2019.

A car was found mostly sunk into the lake bed at Morrow Lake in Comstock Township on Nov. 26, 2019.

VanDyken said his department is working with a towing company to figure out how to get it out. It could take a week or two.

“I can’t stop people from coming out and looking at it but if they could not touch it or go near it until we get it out, that’d be appreciated,” VanDyken said.