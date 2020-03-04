Car crashes into overpass on I-94; 1 killed

The scene of a deadly crash on I-94 at 4th Street in Texas Township on March 4, 2020.

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died Wednesday after crashing into a bridge column along I-94 southwest of Kalamazoo.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at 4th Street in Texas Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a car left the road hit the overpass column.

The driver, a 40-year-old from Paw Paw, was killed. That person’s name was not released Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.