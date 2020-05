The scene after a car crashed into Howard’s Party Store on Portage Road in Kalamazoo on May 6, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed into a party store in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at Howard’s Party Store on Portage Road north of E. Stockbridge Avenue. Authorities say a driver swerved to avoid another car and hit the building.

There were no reports of injuries.

Southbound Portage was closed south of Washington Avenue while crews worked to shore up the building.