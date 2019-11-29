Car crashes into building after hitting another car

Courtesy photo from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office of the Porter Township crash. (Nov. 29, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An SUV crashed into a building in Kalamazoo Thursday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

It happened around 11:11 p.m. near Westnedge Avenue and Ranney Street.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the car was driving south on Westnedge Avenue when a red traffic signal was disregarded. The driver hit another car, lost control then crashed into the building.

The driver of the car left the scene. A K-9 track was conducted, but a suspect was not found.

Officers say that the crash caused significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.