Calhoun County Sheriffs arrest a man after running with child in traffic

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after a traffic stop Sunday evening, authorities tell News 8.

A 30-year-old man from Taylor, Michigan was arrested after using his 3-year-old son as a shield from deputies while simultaneously running in and out of traffic near I-94 on the border of Kalamazoo and Calhoun County.

Officers on scene used a taser to take down the man and rescue the 3-year-old child without further injury or incident. Deputies discovered the man had 35 outstanding warrants after taking him into custody.

The man was then taken to Calhoun County Jail for resisting and obstructing an officer, child abuse, and the 35 other warrants.

This is how the situation played out.

At around 9 p.m. Sunday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received word that a possible stolen car fleeing from police officers in Kalamazoo County was entering the county on I-94. Deputies found the car on I-94 near Verona Rd in Marshall Township.

Deputies say there was a lot of smoke coming from the vehicle and appeared to need serious repairs when they first made contact with the car.



When a Deputy tried to do a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver stopped suddenly and nearly caused a crash with nearby vehicles. The driver then exited the car and became argumentative with the deputy who pulled him over.

Next, the driver reached into the vehicle and removed his 3-year-old son and began using him as a way to keep deputies away from him.



Deputies tried to calm the man down, but he became more agitated and began walking back and forth into oncoming traffic while still holding his child.

Fearing for the safety of the man, his child and passing motorists, deputies used a taser to subdue the man and take him into custody. The child was not harmed in the incident.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending his arraignment.



Deputies say additional evidence was found that may link the driver to recent larcenies. That investigation is still ongoing.

Officers in Kalamazoo county are also seeking charges for the initial incident that occurred within their county.