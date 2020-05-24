Calhoun County crash leaves 1 man dead; several injured

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead and three people are hospitalized after a vehicle crash early Sunday morning on I-69.

Calhoun County deputies said they were dispatched just after 12 a.m. to an accident on northbound I-69 near mile marker 39. The investigation showed that one pickup truck, driven by a 64-year-old Eaton Rapids man was towing another pickup truck controlled by a 23-year-old Eaton Rapids man. Another pickup truck pulling an empty horse trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Bellevue woman, ran into the rear end of the towed pickup truck. Both the towing pickup and the towed pickup trucks overturned into the median and a 66-year-old Eaton Rapids man was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, two are in serious but stable condition, and the third patient is in stable condition. The driver of the truck pulling the horse trailer and the three children in the truck were not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to deputies. This crash remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.