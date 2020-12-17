Calhoun Co. worker believed to have died of medical emergency

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Calhoun County Road Commission employee was discovered dead at the wheel of a piece of heavy equipment Thursday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene on Boyd Drive at 6 1/2 Mile Road in Newton Township, south of Battle Creek, around 7:40 a.m.

There, they found a 60-year-old Marshall Township man dead inside a grader. Authorities think he suffered a medical emergency, but an autopsy will be performed to confirm that.

The man’s name wasn’t released later Thursday pending notification of family.