Calhoun Co. woman faces charges in death of mom

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Months after a woman was found buried on her own Calhoun County property, her daughter is facing charges.

County court records show a warrant was issued Thursday morning for 46-year-old Marcia Lutz in connection to the suspicious death of her mother, 74-year-old Phyllis Lutz. Marcia Lutz faces a felony charge of concealing the death of an individual and a misdemeanor charge of failing to report the discovery of a dead body.

On Jan. 17, investigators unearthed Phyllis Lutz’s body outside her home on 4 Mile Road in Leroy Township, south of Battle Creek.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off by Phyllis Lutz’s church friends, who said they hadn’t seen or heard from her since September. Authorities believe Phyllis Lutz died around that time.

Marcia Lutz was previously named a person of interest in the case, but investigators said they would have to determine if the circumstances of her mother’s death were criminal. Police said Phyllis Lutz was suffering from some medical issues before her death.

In a Facebook post around the time her mother’s body was discovered, Marcia Lutz said she would never hurt her mother.