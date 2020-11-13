CA firm to review KDPS’ response to protests, Proud Boys brawl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo has hired an independent company to review how its police department handled vandalism and protests in the city, as well as the way it responded when violence broke out during a Proud Boys rally.

The city has inked a $75,000 contract with OIR Group, a consulting firm out of California, to conduct a use-of-force study of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

“I am pleased to announce we have selected the OIR Group to conduct a Use-of Force Study and provide an independent review of KDPS’ policies, practices and protocols,” Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema said in a Friday statement. “We are committed to transparency and accountability and we believe this external, independent review will allow us to continuously improve our practices and approach.”

OIR was tasked with looking at several specific incidents, including:

A May 30 peaceful protest over police reform in which officers in riot gear pushed their way into the crowd to allow two cruisers surrounded by protesters to drive away.

A spate of vandalism on the night of June 1 into June 2 in which officers used tear gas to get people to break up.

Another peaceful protest on the evening of June 2 in which officers used tear gas on protesters who broke the curfew instituted after the vandalism.

The way KDPS responded to an Aug. 15 rally by the Proud Boys, a hate group, and the brawl that broke out as a result.

OIR will analyze the May and June response in comparison to the Aug. 15 brawl with a focus on equity. It will also look at how KDPS used force during the protests and how that affected criminal activity.

The city says it chose OIR over three other firms from around the country because of its “deep experience and proven track record reviewing and assessing all aspects of law enforcement organizations,” according to Kalamazoo Citizen Public Safety Review and Appeals Board Chair Vernon Payne.

Payne, fellow appeals board member Oliver Howell and Kalamazoo Director of Diversity Equity and Inclusion Dorla Bonner chose OIR.

Th firm will report monthly to the city manager’s office and the appeals board. Its final written conclusions will be made public, although Friday’s release from the city did not indicate when the study may wrap up.