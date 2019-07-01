Burned barricade sparks warning in Kalamazoo Co.

A photo posted on the Kalamazoo County Road Commission’s Facebook page on July 1, 2019 shows a burned road barricade in Schoolcraft Township. (Kalamazoo County Road Commission/Facebook)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County’s road commission is calling out the person who set fire to a road barricade over the weekend.

The road commission posted about the “road bonfire” on Facebook Monday.

Road Bonfire – 22nd Street North of Y Avenue – Schoolcraft Township. It is dangerous to remove barricades, let alone… Posted by Road Commission of Kalamazoo County on Monday, July 1, 2019

It says first-responders found the burning barricade on 22nd Street north of Y Avenue in Schoolcraft Township.

“It is dangerous to remove barricades, let alone set them on fire causing emergency response over the weekend,” the road commission advised in its post.

Anyone who witnesses someone removing or burning a barricade is encouraged to “protect the safety of the public” and call 911.