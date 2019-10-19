Bullets strike vehicle and houses in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – Residents of Reed Avenue in Kalamazoo heard gunfire break out late Friday night, hitting homes and a vehicle.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to shots fired around 10 p.m. to find shell casings lining the street along with several homes and a vehicle struck by bullets.

This happened along the 800 block of Reed Avenue near Portage Street in Kalamazoo.

No injuries were reported.

Officers located video that captured the incident. Authorities said police are looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark colored Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage to the passenger side.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer.