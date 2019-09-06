Building danger sparks Battle Creek business evacuations

A Sept. 6, 2019 photo shows fencing around the building Battle Creek city officials say poses a danger.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Potentially dangerous conditions at a Battle Creek building have prompted several downtown businesses to evacuate.

City officials say people from the police, fire, building inspection and public works departments are assessing the situation at 34 East Michigan Avenue, located between Capital Avenue SW and Division Street N.

Crews from @BattleCreekCity have put up fencing and evacuated a block in downtown after they became aware of a “potentially dangerous” condition this afternoon at 34 E. Michigan Ave. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/bGWdX89yfq — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) September 6, 2019

The city says several nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution, including the Allstate offices next door. Workers installing fencing around the city block containing the building to protect passersby.

Battle Creek officials say they’re working with the property owner to determine what to do about the building while they monitor its state.