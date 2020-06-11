Buddy’s Pizza to open Portage restaurant in July

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Buddy’s Pizza says it will open its Portage restaurant at 11 a.m. July 6.

The restaurant will be at 5314 S. Westnedge Ave., which was previously home to an Old Chicago restaurant.

Buddy’s says it will donate all its sales on opening day to the Housing Resources Inc., an organization that assists with the homeless population and those at risk of losing housing in Kalamazoo County.

The new spot is still hiring workers and folks can apply for those positions online.

The popular Detroit pizzeria opened its first West Michigan shop in Kentwood in 2019.

Buddy’s has more than a dozen shops, most of which are in Detroit.