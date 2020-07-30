Buddy’s Pizza in Portage donates $10,689 to nonprofit

Buddy’s Pizza in Portage presents donation to Housing Resources Inc on July 30, 2020.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The newest Buddy’s Pizza location donated Thursday morning to a Kalamazoo nonprofit aimed at helping people through the housing crisis.

The Portage pizzeria, which opened earlier this month, presented a check for $10,689 to Housing Resources Inc, an organization that helps stabilize households experiencing homelessness and helps those at risk of losing their homes.

Galyn Barnum, director of community outreach of HRI, says this money is coming at a time when they’re seeing more people being forced to deal with homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We expect an avalanche of evictions, so we’re trying to get ahead of that. We will be receiving funds from the state of Michigan as the governor has explained that to divert these evictions. So, we would love for people, for tenants to call us right now or landlords that want more information,” Barnum said.

Buddy’s Pizza partners with local charities to donate its profits from its opening day of a new location.

The donated funds will benefit HRI’s mission to end homelessness and assist their shelter network partners in the region.

People wanting more information about HRI can contact 269.382.0287 or on its website.