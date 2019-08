KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Popular Detroit pizzeria Buddy’s Pizza says it will expand to Kalamazoo next year.

Buddy’s made the announcement Thursday on social media. It didn’t provide more details about exactly where the Kalamazoo shop would be or when it would open.

Kalamazoo, we're coming to you in 2020.



As always, stay tuned to our social media pages for the most relevant, up-to-date information. pic.twitter.com/ct7PRqmbf2 — Buddy's Pizza (@buddyspizza) August 15, 2019

Metro Grand Rapids welcomed a Buddy’s earlier this year. The shop opened in April on 28th Street in Kentwood.

The pizzeria has more than a dozen shops, most of which are in Detroit.

