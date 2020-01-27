Bronson Healthcare welcoming new CEO in March

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Healthcare has chosen a new CEO, the leader of two hospitals on the other side of the state.

Bill Manns’ first day at Bronson will be March 30.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead this prestigious regional healthcare system,” he said in a Monday statement. “Bronson’s reputation for quality, collaboration, its culture of positivity and putting patients first, its growth and investment in programs and services to meet community needs and its local governance are all qualities that attracted me. I can’t wait to get started and meet all of the wonderful people who are moving health forward in southwest Michigan.”

A Detroit native, Manns has degrees from the University of Michigan. He has worked at hospitals in Michigan and California, including a five-year stint at president of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids. He is currently the president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston.

Manns takes over for Frank Sardone, who retired at the end of last year after more than two decades as CEO of Bronson.