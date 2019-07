KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Healthcare is cutting 72 jobs, it announced Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo-based hospital system said workers would be notified this week of layoffs.

It says the cuts represent less than 1% of its 9,000 employees.

Bronson said the cuts are the due to revenue decline, in part of because of changes in insurance payments. It said it slashed its budget elsewhere so it wouldn’t have to lay off even more workers.