Bronson Healthcare CEO to retire at year’s end

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The president and CEO of Bronson Healthcare is retiring at the end of 2019.

In a Monday release, the hospital system said Frank Sardone told the board of directors of his decision last year.

He has been at Bronson since 1988 and served as CEO since 1996. During that time, Bronson has grown from one hospital with a few outpatient clinics to four hospitals and about 90 other facilities. It has also won several awards.

“It has been my honor to serve as president and CEO of such an exceptional healthcare system and I am filled with gratitude and pride in all that we have accomplished together over the years,” he said in a memo to hospital staff.

In a statement, Board Chair Donald Parfet praised Sardone for his years of service, “visionary leadership” and devotion to patients.

Bronson says it has tapped recruitment firm Gallagher MSA Search to conduct a nationwide search for a new CEO.