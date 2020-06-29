Boyfriend faces murder charges after woman goes missing

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing person incident in Battle Creek is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.

An undated courtesy photo of Amber Griffin.

Battle Creek police say Amber Griffin was reported missing to authorities by her mother and boyfriend last week. Both her mother and boyfriend said they last seen Griffin in the evening on June 22.

While investigating the missing person report, police say they found inconsistencies in the boyfriend’s story.

Her boyfriend, Derek Horton, 25, has been arrested and is facing open murder charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Several divisions of the of the Michigan State Police have assisted in the search for Griffin. Authorities are still searching for Griffin’s body and are asking for the public’s help.

They say Horton was known to drive a 2003 black Chevy Impala. He was seen buying a shovel from Mix Hardware in Battle Creek in the afternoon on June 23. Police believe Horton may have buried her body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calhoun County dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Police say they will be announcing more details during an upcoming press conference. Stay with News 8 as we learn more.