Boy who died at Kzoo youth home a ‘Sour Patch Kid’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A small protest was held Saturday afternoon to demand justice and raise awareness for a 16-year-old who died after being restrained by staff members at a Kalamazoo youth home.

Cornelius Fredrick died May 1, two days after he was restrained and then suffered cardiac arrest at Lakeside Academy.

Investigators found Fredrick was “wrongfully restrained,” the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a Thursday release. It was among 10 violations the state found when it investigated the teen’s death, leading state officials to suspend the facility’s license.

A few dozen people held signs and listened to speakers during the protest held in Fredrick’s honor outside Lakeside Academy.

One of the speakers, William White, got to know Fredrick while working at an institution in the Detroit area.

“Cornelius was a Sour Patch Kid,” White said. “He had a really, really tough exterior, but a really soft interior. He had the biggest heart.”

White said Fredrick was 13 years old when he became a ward of the state and sent to the facility for behavioral issues.

“The cards that he was dealt in his past came to torment him — reminded him of the trauma that he had been through gave him rough days sometimes,” White said. “He was a kid that wanted to be loved and accepted.”

Fredrick was later moved to Lakeside Academy, a home and school for children with behavioral issues, in Kalamazoo.

White said it’s been extremely difficult mourning the loss of Fredrick.

“Alongside being heartbroken and sad, I am angry and confused,” he said. “Simply because too often there are kids institutionalized and put into these facilities with individuals who don’t really care about their well-being.”

Many of the protesters at Saturday’s event were especially angry to learn Lakeside had a history of violations from the state.

“Taking away the license of a facility where they’ve had violations in the past is just sugarcoating it,” said activist Marcina Cole.

State officials say they’re currently working to revoke Lakeside’s license following the investigation into Fredrick’s death.

